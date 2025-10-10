OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City is revving with excitement this weekend as the 28th Annual Endless Summer Cruisin’ event rolls into town, drawing hundreds of classic cars, vendors and car enthusiasts from across the country.
One of the last big weekend events of the season, Endless Summer Cruisin’ transforms the town into a hub for people eager to show off their rides.
Wesley Chaney, who has been attending the event since he was a baby, said it’s become a cherished tradition he shares with his father even after moving across the country.
"It’s just what I’ve been used to my whole life," said Chaney. "I live across the country in California now, so it’s important enough to me to fly home every year just to do this."
For many visitors, the event isn’t just about the cars, it’s about the community.
"The thing I enjoy most is being here with my friends," said Bill Clark, a visitor from Virginia.
Mike Koller, who drove in from Pennsylvania, said his passion lies in the process of building and customizing his vehicle.
"I love building it,” he said. “So it's all, the prep work and paint work and, you know, put my own thoughts and ideas and to make them my own."
Ocean City Police have a special event zone in place in effort to stop people from speeding.
Although the event was originally scheduled to run through Sunday, organizers say they made the decision to move all festivities to Saturday due to expected storms.