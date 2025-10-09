OCEAN CITY, Md.- Organizers of the Endless Summer Cruisin’ event are adjusting the schedule due to forecasts calling for strong winds and possible coastal flooding.
All of Sunday’s events, originally planned for October 12, will now take place Saturday, October 11. The Grand Finale Awards are set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Inlet.
Event organizers say the change was made for the safety of participants and spectators. They encourage attendees to stay tuned for an updated, jam-packed Saturday schedule.
Starting Thursday, Ocean City will implement another special event zone in town, lowering the speed limit to 30 miles per hour, increasing fines and boosting police presence in preparation for the Endless Summer Cruisin’ event.