CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. —Pony Penning Week is in full swing, with Monday's Beach Walk kicking off festivities during the workweek.

The Beach Walk is where Saltwater Cowboys drive the herd down the beach and into the southern corral in preparation for Wednesday’s swim.

Hundreds of people were on the beach at sunrise to see the ponies parade on the shoreline.

The annual pony swim and auction support the local volunteer fire company and fund veterinary care for the ponies.

The Chincoteague Pony Swim and the weeklong celebrations remain a beloved cultural touchstone, attracting visitors from around the world to witness the unique connection between the island and its famous herd.

