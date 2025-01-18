Road work

ROXANA, Del. — Evans Road between Zion Church Road and Bayard Road will be closed from Monday, Jan. 20, through Monday, Feb. 10, as part of a pipe replacement project at the bridge over Baston Branch. DelDOT says this timeline is weather dependent.

Detour Information:

  • Drivers traveling from Zion Church Road (Route 20) to the east side of Evans Road should head south on Zion Church Road, turn left to travel north on Bayard Road, and then turn left onto Evans Road.
  • Drivers traveling from Bayard Road to the west side of Evans Road should head south on Bayard Road, turn right to travel west on Zion Church Road, and then turn right onto Evans Road.

Local access to Evans Road will remain restricted during this period. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and follow detour signs to navigate the closure safely.

