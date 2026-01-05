GALENA, Md. - Authorities are investigating after an explosive device was detonated inside a residential mailbox late Sunday night in Kent County.
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said the incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 in the 13700 block of Gregg Neck Road near Galena. Deputies said the device was placed inside a mailbox on the property and was intentionally detonated, damaging both the mailbox and its post.
Deputies have begun an investigation to identify any potential suspects, said the fire marshal's office. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-819-3500.