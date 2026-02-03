SEAFORD, Del. - As extreme cold temperatures continue across the area, plumbers say they are responding to a surge of calls from homeowners dealing with frozen and burst pipes.
Service Today reports they are receiving between 10 and 15 calls a day as frigid conditions cause problems inside buildings.
"The most common problem is pipes that are in uninsulated areas," said Mike Cobo, sales manager at Service Today.
Experts explain that freezing temperatures cause water inside pipes to expand, creating intense pressure that can crack or burst plumbing lines made of CPVC, copper or other materials.
"The water will freeze, and as we all know, when water freezes, it expands," Cobo said. "That pressure can pop CPVC, copper or any type of pipe very easily if it’s not warm enough to stay above 32 degrees."
The impact of the cold has already been felt locally. Managers at the Village of Five Points said a burst pipe flooded their community center on Tuesday, Feb. 2, in the library.
Plumbers stress that prevention is key. They recommended steps include keeping the heat on, allowing faucets to drip during extreme cold and, most importantly, insulating pipes to keep cold air out.
"The best thing to do is insulate your pipes and have them in an insulated area," Cobo said. "If it’s in a crawl space, make sure the door is closed and sealed tightly. If it’s in a garage, you may want some type of supplemental heat. A lot of our customers are using electric heat or propane."
While these measures can help reduce the risk, experts warn that even a few hours of extreme cold can be enough to cause costly damage.
Plumbers also advise homeowners to know the location of their main water shutoff valve, which can help limit damage if a pipe does burst.
