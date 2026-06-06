OCEAN CITY, Md. - The U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demo Team has been added to the performer lineup for the Air Dot Show Ocean City, set for June 13-14 over the Ocean City boardwalk and beach.
The F-35A joins a lineup that already includes the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and Patrouille de France, the official aerobatic demonstration team of the French Air and Space Force.
Known for its advanced stealth technology and maneuverability, the F-35A demonstration features high-speed aerial performances, including steep vertical climbs and tactical flight maneuvers.
The Ocean City show is part of the 2026 Air Dot Show Tour and is also being recognized as a signature event connected to the nation's 250th birthday celebration.