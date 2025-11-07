DELAWARE - The FAA says it’s cutting air traffic by four percent, a number expected to rise to ten percent by Nov. 14. The reductions began Friday morning across 40 high-volume markets, including Philadelphia International, BWI, the D.C. airports and New York City hubs.
The agency calls the move a safety precaution, as air traffic controllers show signs of strain during the ongoing record-breaking federal government shutdown.
With Thanksgiving travel approaching, many Delaware travelers who rely on those airports are feeling the impact.
For Carol Smith, who lives in Rehoboth Beach, that uncertainty comes just as she and her husband prepare to fly west for the holidays.
“We’re just doing something different,” she said. “Going out to Las Vegas to see some shows and the Grand Canyon. But it is concerning; we have to wonder if the airports will even be open.”
Annette Nero Stellhorn with Accent on Travel says she believes the government will reopen before Thanksgiving, but travelers should be prepared for longer TSA lines or even flight cancellations.
“Get to the airport at least a half hour earlier than planned,” Stellhorn advised. “Two to two and a half hours for international flights, and at least an hour and a half for domestic.”
She also recommends purchasing travel insurance and signing up for airline alerts in case of sudden schedule changes.