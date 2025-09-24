MILTON, Del.- A state grant for road improvements near a planned Royal Farms in Milton is fueling a dispute over how Delaware spends taxpayer dollars.
The Delaware Department of Transportation recently awarded $1.8 million from the state’s Transportation Infrastructure Investment Fund, or TIIF, to cover road improvements around the new convenience store.
State Rep. Bryan Shupe (R-Milford) co-sponsored the legislation that created TIIF, but he argues the fund was meant for large-scale projects tied to major job growth — not a gas station expected to add about 25 jobs.
“The $1.8 million that has been given through DelDOT through the TIIF funds is misuse of taxpayer money,” Shupe said Wednesday.
DelDOT tells CoastTV the project met the program’s legal criteria.
"There is no provision in Delaware Code preventing the [TIIF] Council from granting an award for this project as it met the criteria set forth in the Delaware Code and the Delaware Administrative Code regarding the awarding of funding by the TIIF program."
The online argument began when Shupe posted about the funding, questioning DelDOT’s decision. DelDOT responded in a Facebook post, saying it wanted to “set the record straight.”
“While Rep. Shupe may certainly disagree with the intent of the TIIF program or this specific project, he should attend a TIIF meeting to express those opinions and better understand the program before spreading mistruths,” the agency wrote.
Shupe fired back, accusing DelDOT of trying to silence him.
“I really do believe that this is a political attack to silence myself from bringing this to people’s attention,” he said.
DelDOT said in a statement Wednesday, “the department will not shy away from correcting misinformation regardless of the source.”
The $1.8 million grant will pay for widening and restriping Milton Ellendale Highway, adding a dedicated right-turn lane on Union Street Extension and modifying the traffic signal.
Royal Farms received its initial approval for the project in May 2023.
Shupe said he and other lawmakers may consider rewriting the TIIF law when the General Assembly returns to session, possibly adding job requirements or other limits on how the money can be used.