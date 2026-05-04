DELAWARE / MARYLAND - Farmers markets are opening across coastal Delaware and nearby Maryland communities, offering fresh produce, handmade goods and local flavor throughout the warmer months. From weekend staples to midweek stops, here’s a guide to some of the most popular markets in the region for the 2026 season.
Berlin Farmers Market
Held every Sunday from May to October, the Berlin Farmers Market takes place in downtown Berlin from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bethany Beach Farmers Market
Located at Garfield Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue in the PNC Bank parking lot, this market operates Sundays from 8 a.m. to noon between May 31 and Sept. 6.
Farmers Market at Sea Colony
This midweek market is held Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon, June 3 through Sept. 2, at the Marketplace at Sea Colony Shopping Center in Bethany Beach. Vendors set up in the parking lot at 33546 Market Place.
Fenwick Island Farmers Market
The Fenwick Island Farmers Market takes place Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon, June 5 through Sept. 4, at 1406 Coastal Highway along the bayside at Warren Station.
Historic Lewes Farmers Market
The Historic Lewes Farmers Market operates in two seasonal locations. The spring and summer market runs Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon, May 2 through Sept. 26, at George H. P. Smith Park. The fall market moves to the Lewes School parking lot on Savannah Road, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon, Oct. 3 through Dec. 5.
Historic Lewes Farmers Market at Kings Highway
A second Lewes market location operates Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., June 3 through Sept. 2, at Crooked Hammock Brewery on Crooked Hammock Way.
Millsboro Farmers Market
The Millsboro Farmers Market is held Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon, May 2 through Sept. 26, at Town Hall, 322 Wilson Highway.
Milton Farmers and Artisans Market
In Milton, this market runs Fridays from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., May 8 through Sept. 4, at 514 Union Street, offering a mix of farm goods and handcrafted items.
Nassau Valley Vineyards Farmers Market
Set at Nassau Valley Vineyards & Winery in Lewes, this market takes place Sundays from noon to 3 p.m., May 3 through Oct. 25, at 32165 Winery Way.
Ocean Pines Farmers Market
The Ocean Pines Farmers Market runs Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from April through August, offering a wide range of local produce and goods in Worcester County.
Rehoboth Beach Farmers Market
The Rehoboth Beach Farmers Market is open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 5 through Oct. 27, 2026, at Grove Park along Rehoboth Avenue near Lighthouse Circle.
Riverwalk Farmers Market
The Riverwalk Farmers Market in Milford runs Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May through October at 1 S. Walnut St. A special fall market is also scheduled for the Saturday before Thanksgiving, giving shoppers one last chance to pick up seasonal items.
Snow Hill Farmers Market
The Snow Hill Farmers Market takes place Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m., providing a weekday option for fresh items in a historic small-town setting.