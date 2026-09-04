DELAWARE - A Dover airman made his initial appearance in federal court Sept. 3 on charges of coercion and enticement, transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware.
Dylan Williams, 27, is charged in a criminal complaint.
According to court documents, Williams exchanged text messages with a 15-year-old victim and engaged in sexually charged conversations. Court documents state that Williams learned the victim’s age during those conversations and acknowledged her youth.
Williams is accused of arranging to drive several hours to pick up the minor from her home in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, and take her back to Dover, Delaware, where he had sex with her. Williams is charged with coercion and enticement, transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.
If convicted, Williams faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge would determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
The FBI’s Delaware Violent Crime and Safe Streets Task Force investigated the case with assistance from the Falls Township Police Department, Dover Police Department, Air Force Office of Special Investigations and U.S. Marshals Service.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Claudia L. Pare is prosecuting the case.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative launched in May 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.