DELAWARE — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has extended its emergency waiver to assist Delaware’s fuel suppliers struggling to meet demand due to prolonged cold temperatures. The waiver, originally set to expire Jan. 31, will now remain in effect through Feb. 15 and has been expanded to include drivers hauling gasoline and diesel.
The waiver temporarily lifts federal restrictions on the hours commercial truck drivers can work, allowing for increased deliveries of propane, home heating oil, gasoline and diesel. The move comes as suppliers have faced challenges keeping up with residential heating fuel demand while complying with standard federal driving limits.