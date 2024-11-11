FELTON, Del. - Delaware State Police, in coordination with the Dover Police Department, arrested 18-year-old Sahir Samuels of Felton, on Nov.7, for multiple gun-related charges following an investigation into a stolen gun.
The investigation began in September when Dover Police and DSP were alerted to a stolen gun on West Loockerman Street in Dover. Detectives identified Samuels, an active probationer prohibited from possessing guns, as the primary suspect. Following the investigation, warrants were issued for his arrest.
Samuels was taken into custody by the Kent County Governor’s Task Force without incident. A probation search of his residence led to the discovery of a stolen Taurus 9mm handgun, a 3D-printed Glock-style gun frame, trigger and mechanism, along with 9mm magazines and ammunition.
He was transported to Troop 3 and charged with several felonies, including:
- Theft of a Firearm
- Possession of an Unfinished Firearm Frame or Receiver with No Serial Number
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Three counts of Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited
- Attempted Possession of a Weapon with an Obliterated Serial Number
Following his arraignment at Justice of the Peace Court 7, Samuels was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $44,000 cash bond.