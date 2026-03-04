Fenwick Island officials continue push to update lighting rules, reduce light pollution

FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - Efforts to reduce light pollution are continuing in Fenwick Island as the town’s Dark Skies Committee works to update local lighting rules.
The committee has been meeting since 2024 to educate the community and modernize the town’s lighting ordinance. Town officials say the current rules are more than 30 years old and do not address newer technology such as LED lights or light temperature, which can affect glare and nighttime sky glow.
Not everyone believes changes are necessary. Neil Brosnahan, who lives in Fenwick Island year-round, said he feels safe outside at night and does not see a need for stricter rules.
“We do actually have a streetlight right directly outside of our house, and it’s never really bothered us,” Brosnahan said.
During a meeting Wednesday, March 4, in Fenwick Island, the group is set to review its DarkSky Activity Plan for 2026, discuss the status of a proposed lighting ordinance update and examine lighting regulations in nearby Rehoboth Beach.