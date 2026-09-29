FENWICK ISLAND, Del. — Fenwick Island is preparing for storm cleanup after damage to dunes, fencing and beach access points, while the town has scheduled a bulk trash pickup for storm debris.
In a statement posted on Facebook, Mayor Natalie Magdeburger said the pickup is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 7. People should place storm debris at the edge of the road for collection.
On the ocean side of town, dune fencing was lost in several areas. According to Magdeburger, dune scarping from about Cannon Street south to the Maryland state line has also created significant drop-offs at beach crossings, some greater than 10 feet.
The mayor asked people to stay off dune areas while repairs are underway. Fenwick Island Public Works crews are expected to repair fencing next week and have already begun collecting debris.
“We need to maintain our dunes and try and stabilize the areas of scarping,” Magdeburger said.
The town has notified DNREC about the repair work so state crews can focus on communities that sustained more severe damage.
On the bayside, Public Works crews have already removed large debris from roads. The mayor said mulch and pine needles washed out of gardens during the storm, and crews will work street by street to clean up the material.
The town also offered cleanup guidance for people whose homes experienced tidal surge, saying a bleach-and-water solution can be effective for cleaning after water intrusion and reducing mold development.