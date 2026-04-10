FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - The Town of Fenwick Island is warning boaters about dangerously shallow water in a key section of the Main Channel near the Ditch.
Town leaders said the channel has shoaled over between markers Core 4 and Core 5, creating conditions that could make navigation difficult, especially for larger boats. Smaller boats may still be able to pass through the area, but anyone on the water is urged to use extreme caution.
Fenwick Island has contacted the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control for help. Plans include working to open the channel and adjust buoy placements to better guide boat traffic.