GEORGETOWN, Del. - Thousands of people gathered Sunday for the 31st edition of Festival Hispano, filling North Race Street with food, music, and flags representing many countries.
The event celebrates Hispanic culture and features local and international artists who had the crowd dancing throughout the day.
"It feels incredible to be here surrounded by your own culture, your food, your people, your language, especially in a time like this, to show everyone we're not going anywhere," said Julianna Rivera, whose family is from El Salvador. "We're going to stay right here and celebrate ourselves."
Organizers said that after covering event expenses, they donate to local nonprofits like First State Community Action Agency and The Rosa Health Center.