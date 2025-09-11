GEORGETOWN, Del. - Festival Hispano returns to North Race Street in Georgetown on Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to celebrate Hispanic culture with food, music, and community.
The Voice Radio Network president and CEO, and event organizer, Kevin Andrade, said this year marks the 31st edition of the festival, and the 13th under his leadership.
"I think it is a great celebration," Andrade said. "We love seeing people from all races and all backgrounds coming together in celebrating the Hispanic Heritage Month."
He said the event also holds personal meaning for him.
"For us and for me personally, it is a wonderful time. We enjoy organizing this event, but most importantly, we enjoy being at the festivity that day," Andrade added.
Every year, after covering event expenses, The Voice Radio Network donates proceeds to St. Jude Children's Hospital and local nonprofits such as La Casita, First State Community Action Agency, and The Rosa Health Center.
"Every time we get a donation, it helps us. It helps us in, for example, giving something to the patients, buying something for the patients, helping with transportation for the patients," said Dr. Rama Peri, medical director of The Rosa Health Center. "The last couple of years, the funding has been extremely important because we have been able to expand our building."
Organizers said they are partnering again with Freeman Arts Pavilion for Locals Under the Lights Latino.
"We have three finalists, two from Guatemala and one from Ecuador," Andrade said.
The entertainment lineup will feature both local and international performers.
"This year, a big band from Mexico is coming. They are called Clave Nueva. Also, we are bringing in two artists from Puerto Rico. One is Frankie Ruiz Jr. and Edgar Joel. Both of them are going to bring in an hour and a half of classic salsa. It's beautiful," Andrade said. "The people would like to dance. They want to have fun. It is an amazing opportunity. Also, we have Requinto Humilde, which is a band from Delaware."
Organizers added that there will also be entertainment for kids, including Blippi, Bluey, and many other characters.
Admission is $20, but children 10 and under can enter for free. The team from Telemundo Delmarva will also be at the festival.