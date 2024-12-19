Festive promotion encourages blood donation at The Blood Bank of Delmarva

DELMARVA - Blood Bank of Delmarva is offering a festive gift to those who donate blood this holiday season.
From Dec. 21, to Jan. 3, 2025, donors will receive either a pair of socks or a beanie as a thank-you for helping meet the critical need for blood.
Blood donations typically decline by 20-30 percent during the holidays, yet the need remains constant.
"We hope this fun and festive promotion inspires people to roll up their sleeves and give the gift of life this season. Your donation is needed now more than ever.” said Steve Corse, Executive Director of BBD.
To donate or learn more about eligibility, visit delmarvablood.org.