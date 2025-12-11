GEORGETOWN, Del. — The final phase of the Georgetown–Lewes Trail has been pushed back once again, with DelDOT now projecting completion in late 2026 instead of spring 2026. The agency did not give a reason for the delay.
The last segment includes finishing and paving the remaining 6 miles of the trail, stretching from Airport Road in Georgetown to Fisher Road. DelDOT estimates the phase will cost about $17.4 million.
The trail’s first segment opened in 2016, and construction has continued in stages ever since. Once the final phase is complete, the Georgetown–Lewes Trail will become the longest continuous trail in Delaware.