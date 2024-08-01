DELAWARE - In major political news today, the Biden administration announced that a group of U.S. citizens, wrongly detained in Russia for years, have been freed. While this is the major news out of Washington Thursday, Delaware Senator Chris Coons is taking action. Senator Coons is co-sponsoring two new pieces of legislation.
Coons said the goal is to make sure that when those who have been imprisoned outside the United States return home, they aren't hindered by undue burdens.
"Two pieces of legislation I've co-sponsored that will make sure that when they return home, they won't face a bad credit score or tax fines and fees because they've been imprisoned outside the United States." said Coons.
His announcement comes following the news that four Americans are coming home after being imprisoned in Russia.
According to Coons, the four Americans are a legal permanent resident, a reporter for Radio Free Europe, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal and an American marine.
"They've ranged in months to years in their imprisonment and detention in Russian prisons and prison camps." said Coons.
Coons said that this important deal is a reminder of how hard the Biden administration has worked to ensure the release of Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained overseas.
"I know their families are relieved. I am elated, and I am hopeful that we can move through the Congress and get to the president's desk." said Coons.
Further details about the swap, including the prisoners involved, haven't been confirmed.