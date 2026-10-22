SALISBURY, Md. — Six people were displaced early Thursday morning after a fire broke out at a senior living apartment complex in Salisbury.
The fire was reported at approximately 12:39 a.m. Oct. 22 at Pine Bluff Village, a three-story senior living apartment building in the 1500 block of Riverside Drive.
According to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire originated in a living room and was discovered by an occupant of the building.
The Salisbury Fire Department responded with 15 firefighters and brought the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes.
Investigators determined the preliminary cause of the fire was accidental, resulting from combustible materials being placed too close to a heat source.
Smoke alarms, fire alarms and sprinkler systems were present and activated during the fire.
No one was hurt, but six people were displaced from their apartments. The apartment complex's management and the American Red Cross are assisting those affected.
Damage is estimated at $20,000, including $15,000 to the building and $5,000 to its contents.