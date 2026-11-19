GALESTOWN, Md. - A fire caused an estimated $280,000 in damage to Galestown Methodist Church in Dorchester County early Thursday morning, Nov. 19.
Firefighters responded to the church at 5541 Galestown Newhart Mill Road around 3:04 a.m. after a neighbor discovered the fire.
The Eldorado Brookview Volunteer Fire Department was the primary responding agency. First responders said the two-alarm fire brought approximately 55 firefighters to the scene and took about two hours to bring under control.
According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office, the fire originated inside the church. The cause remains under investigation. The State Fire Marshal's Office said investigators have found no evidence suggesting the fire was intentionally set.
Investigators estimated damage to the building at $200,000, with an additional $80,000 in damage to its contents.
No injuries were reported.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted deputy state fire marshals at the scene. Officials said the agency's involvement is standard practice when investigating fires at houses of worship.