LEWES, Del. — The Lewes Fire Department responded to a fire at the Red Mill Inn off Coastal Highway early Monday morning.
The call came in around 6:30 a.m., with crews arriving to find damage to two units located in a smaller structure separate from the main portion of the inn.
At least one person has been displaced. State Police were directing traffic at the entrance of the Inn. The Lewes Fire Department had the fire under control within 45 minutes of the call. Further details about what caused the fire or the extent of the damage have not yet been released.