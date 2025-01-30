MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. – A fire that started from a burn pile destroyed two large buildings, farm equipment and cars at Calloway Family Farm on Tuesday, causing an estimated $2 million in damages, said the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
The fire broke out around 12:25 p.m., at 8341 Athol Road in Wicomico County. The owner discovered the fire and more than 50 firefighters from the Mardela Springs Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding companies responded to battle the fire, which took over two hours to control.
Investigators with the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire likely spread from a burn pile that had been legally ignited the day before. Employees reported that the pile had reignited Tuesday morning, and strong winds carried embers toward the nearby buildings, igniting brush and other materials. No injuries were reported.