RIDGELY, Md. — A fire destroyed a shed and damaged nearby structures in Ridgely on Saturday morning, resulting in the deaths of several animals, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The Ridgely Volunteer Fire Company responded to the fire at approximately 10:58 a.m. at 14137 Oakland Road in Caroline County. Upon arrival, firefighters found a detached shed fully engulfed in flames.
The fire spread to adjacent outbuildings used for storage and domestic animal housing. It took 28 firefighters about an hour to bring the fire under control. No people were hurt, but one dog and five rabbits died in the fire.
Investigators determined the fire started inside the shed due to an unspecified electrical issue. The property owner, Richard Edwards, was not in the shed at the time, according to first responders. A person living in the main house on the property discovered the fire and alerted authorities.
The fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage to structures and contents.