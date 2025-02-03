Fire takes hours for crews to extinguish in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. - Fire crews from several departments responded to a house fire early Feb. 2 in West Seaford, according to emergency officials.
The Seaford Fire Department, along with crews from Blades, Bridgeville, Federalsburg, Eldorado-Brookview, and Hurlock, arrived to find flames coming from the home on Oak Grove Road. Firefighters worked for about two hours to bring it under control, according to fire officials.
No injuries were reported, and the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.