...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30
kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to
Slaughter Beach DE.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating. Additional information may be released by the Millsboro Fire Company or the Fire Marshal’s Office. (Indian River Vol. Fire Company)
GEORGETOWN, Del. - Several fire companies responded Wednesday evening to a house fire in the Liberty West development near Georgetown.
The fire was reported at 7:16 p.m. May 20 at a home on Gate Drive off Hollyville Road. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, crews were called to assist the Millsboro Fire Company after reports that the front of the house was on fire with heavy black smoke showing.
Indian River, Dagsboro, Lewes and Georgetown fire companies were among the agencies alerted. Additional mutual aid companies, Sussex County Paramedics and Delaware State Fire Police also responded.
Fire officials said the incident was reported as a working fire, with heavy smoke, fire through the roof and a possible car and truck also on fire. All people were reported out of the home.
Indian River crews responded with apparatus from its Oak Orchard and Long Neck stations. Firefighters assisted with aerial operations, water supply, fire suppression and other fireground assignments.
Sussex County Paramedics provided services at the scene. Delaware State Fire Police helped with traffic control and scene access.