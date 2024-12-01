OCEAN CITY, Md. — A fire broke out in a home on Twin Tree Road Saturday night in Ocean City.
Firefighters were dispatched to the 700 block of Twin Tree Road around 6:13 p.m., finding flames visible from the home. Fortunately, firefighters say everyone inside got out safely, thanks to working smoke alarms. No injuries were reported.
"Working smoke alarms save lives," said Chief Richie Bowers. "We urge all residents to ensure their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are operational. Should you need assistance checking or installing your alarms, please do not hesitate to contact fire headquarters at 410-289-4346."
Mutual aid crews from Ocean Pines, Roxana, Selbyville, Bethany, and Showell pitched in, either assisting on-site or covering other stations.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office. If you caught photos or videos of the blaze, Investigator James Lerch would love to hear from you at jlerch@oceancitymd.gov.