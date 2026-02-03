OCEAN PINES, Md. - A dog trapped on ice on the Saint Martin River was rescued Tuesday morning after Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department crews responded to a call near White Sail Circle.
The fire department said it was dispatched around 11:45 a.m. for a reported dog on the ice. Upon arrival, responders located the dog about 300 yards out on the river.
Two firefighters used kayaks provided by good Samaritans to carefully get onto the icy water and reach the dog, according to the department. The dog was removed from the water and returned safely to shore, said the department.
Once on land, the dog was immediately transported to VCA Animal Hospital for further evaluation and care. Fire officials said the dog was microchipped, which allowed the owner to be quickly identified and notified. The owner, who lives in Bishopville on the opposite side of the river, was on the way to the animal hospital as care was transferred to veterinary staff.
Fire officials said the rescue is a reminder that ice-covered waterways remain dangerous, especially as temperatures begin to warm. Warming weather can weaken ice from underneath due to sunlight, runoff and moving water, even when surface temperatures remain cold.
If a person or animal falls through ice, the department urges people to call 911 immediately, keep visual contact, shout for help and reach or throw an object such as a rope, ladder or stick without going onto the ice.