WILMINGTON, Del. — Gov. Matt Meyer marked Domestic Violence Awareness Month by signing a proclamation and ceremonially signing five new Delaware laws aimed at strengthening protections for survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
The legislation strengthens confidentiality protections for survivors, addresses gaps involving protective orders and provides protections for people who speak publicly about experiences involving sexual assault, harassment or discrimination.
“Domestic violence is often hidden behind closed doors, but the responsibility to end it belongs to all of us,” Meyer said. “These laws make it safer for survivors to ask for help, seek protection and speak their truth without fear of retribution or punishment. To every survivor who found the courage to speak out and to every advocate who stood beside them when they needed you: we see you, we thank you and we have your back.”
The five bills became law after Meyer signed them Sept. 14. The ceremonial signing recognized survivors, advocates and lawmakers who helped advance the legislation.
Sen. Nicole Poore was the prime Senate sponsor of House Bills 122, 213, 342 and 421.
“Domestic violence survivors have experienced unimaginable trauma, and here in the First State, we’re reinforcing our laws to further uphold victims’ rights and the pursuit of justice,” Poore said. “With this package of bills, we’re guaranteeing that victims receive the support they need, while further protecting them from the thralls of abuse.”
House Bill 122, sponsored by Griffith and Poore, clarifies Family Court’s criminal jurisdiction. Among its provisions, the law removes a requirement that both parents be Delaware residents from the definition of family and gives Family Court and the Court of Common Pleas concurrent jurisdiction over certain non-felony adult criminal cases.
House Bill 213, also sponsored by Griffith and Poore, establishes a privilege protecting confidential communications between victims and qualifying victim advocates. The law includes exceptions such as mandated reporting requirements.
House Bill 342 extends Delaware’s prohibition on purchasing or possessing deadly weapons to people who are subject to qualifying protective orders issued outside Delaware. The prohibition previously applied to Family Court protective orders.
House Bill 421 establishes clearer standards for sexual violence protective orders. Under the law, Superior Court cannot deny an order based on factors including voluntary intoxication, limited consensual sexual touching or a survivor’s decision not to report non-consensual conduct or threats to law enforcement.
“Delaware should never stop refining the tools the state needs to end domestic violence. It is the least we can do to help survivors get justice for the abuse committed against them and protections to prohibit the trauma from happening again," Griffith said. "We are so fortunate in Delaware to have advocates on the front lines of violence to vigorously find ways to improve our laws. In doing so, Delaware will be safer for survivors to seek help and leave often lethal situations with their intimate partners."
House Bill 355, sponsored by Morrison and Poore, is known as the Speak Your Truth Act. It provides additional protections against retaliatory defamation lawsuits involving disclosures about sexual assault, harassment or discrimination. It also includes provisions covering attorney fees and damages when a covered person successfully defends against a defamation claim.
“It takes a lot of courage for survivors to come forward and share their experiences, and no one should have to worry that speaking honestly about what happened to them could create another source of harm,” Morrison said. “I was proud to sponsor the Speak Your Truth Act, which gives survivors clear protections under Delaware law when they choose to speak about their experiences of sexual assault. I’m grateful to see this legislation signed into law and hope that it gives survivors more confidence that they can speak their truth without fear of being punished for doing so.”
Meyer also signed a proclamation recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Delaware and called on Delawareans to recognize ending domestic violence as a shared responsibility.