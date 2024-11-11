LEWES, Del. - On the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, the community came together to honor veterans at the Flags for Heroes display. 500 American flags waved in tribute to veterans off of Kings Highway, outside of the Cape Henlopen School District building. The event was organized by the Lewes-Rehoboth Beach Rotary Club and included a ceremony to recognize the service and sacrifice of veterans.
One of the veterans in attendance, John Li, traveled from California to be part of the tribute.
“It’s very important because we have so many veterans who were a lot less fortunate than I was and are still suffering from mental and physical distress,” said Li.
The Rotary Club's display also serves a philanthropic purpose. Community members can donate $50 for a medallion attached to one of the flags, which can be dedicated to a hero or heroes of their choice. After the flags are taken down, donors are given the medallion as a keepsake.
“It’s vital to this community,” said Chuck Ward, a representative of the Lewes-Rehoboth Beach Rotary Club who is also a veteran. Funds raised from the medallions are directed to local nonprofits and scholarships.
For veterans like Scott Beegle, the display is a meaningful way for the community to show their respect.
“It gives an opportunity for people to do something to honor the veterans, whereas they wouldn’t really have any other outlet to do that,” Beegle said.
The American Flags are also lit up at night for the entire week of Veterans Day.