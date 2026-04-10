DEWEY BEACH, Del. - A $1 million federal grant to address chronic flooding on Read Avenue in Dewey Beach was released by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, allowing the town to move forward with a planned pump station project.
The funding, originally approved in 2024, had been on hold for several months while the project remained in the design phase.
Town Manager Bill Zolper confirmed the money is now available, crediting Sen. Chris Coons for helping secure its release.
The pump station is intended to reduce frequent flooding on Read Avenue, where heavy rain often leads to standing water that disrupts traffic and impacts nearby homes and businesses.