Food Bank of Delaware and BVSPCA encourage giving this holiday season

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - As the holiday season approaches, local charities are reminding people to remember those in need. Supporting community organizations, is a gift that truly keeps on giving.
For families struggling to put meals on the table, the Food Bank of Delaware relies not only on donations but also on volunteers to carry out its mission.
“I will say that every single donation, whether it is food or money, is invaluable to us. Every cash donation, every dollar, we get three meals out of that,” said Kathy Kanesky, CEO of the Food Bank of Delaware.
The organization also encourages people to organize food drives. Officials say the act of coming together to collect food can be especially rewarding and fulfilling.
Giving back this season goes beyond helping people. It also extends to animals in need.
Volunteers at the Brandywine Valley SPCA play a critical role in the organization’s lifesaving mission, providing care and comfort to animals waiting for homes. Caring for shelter animals is a 24/7 effort, and every bit of attention counts.
“The nature of animal welfare is that there will always be something that needs to be done, and it will never hurt to have a fourth or fifth walk for a dog,” said Mary Richardson, community engagement coordinator with the BVSPCA.
From feeding families to caring for animals, the spirit of giving continues to make a lasting impact this holiday season.