LEWES, Del. - The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 22 has filed an unfair labor practice charge against the City of Lewes, claiming the city failed to follow through on a 2025 agreement involving police promotional policies.
According to the charge filed with the Delaware Public Employment Relations Board, the dispute stems from a grievance the union filed in June 2025 alleging the city violated the collective bargaining agreement when three police officers were promoted.
The FOP claimed the promotions did not follow established city and police department policies.
The grievance involved the appointments of Lt. James Locklear as deputy chief, Sgt. Tyrone Woodyard as lieutenant and Cpl. Rick Schiazza as sergeant.
The grievance was later resolved through an agreement between the city and the FOP in September 2025.
According to the new filing, the agreement called for City Manager Ellen Lorraine McCabe and Police Chief Thomas Spell, in consultation with the mayor, City Council and the FOP, to develop a framework for succession planning and review and update departmental policies regarding career elevation, promotional steps and workforce procedures.
The FOP now claims that, over the following year, McCabe developed a promotional policy without direct input from the union.
The union says it contacted the city in August 2026 regarding the lack of progress and its involvement in the process.
According to the charge, the FOP sought a meeting with Mayor Amy Marasco. The union says Marasco told the FOP on Sept. 4 that she needed City Council approval to meet and was working on it. The FOP says there had been no further contact as of Sept. 28.
The FOP also claims that on Sept. 23, the city's human resources manager contacted McCabe and Spell about a meeting to discuss the promotional policy and conclude the review, without notifying or consulting the union.
The FOP claims the city's actions constitute an unfair labor practice under Delaware law, including interfering with the union's administration and representation, refusing to bargain in good faith and failing to follow the 2025 agreement. The union is asking PERB to order the city to honor the agreement by giving the FOP a role in developing the promotional policy.
The allegations in the charge are claims made by the FOP, and PERB has not made a finding on them.