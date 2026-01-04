Fort Miles Museum to host Berlin Airlift lecture

LEWES, Del. - The Fort Miles Historical Association will continue its lecture series with a presentation titled “Berlin Airlift: First Victory of the Cold War” on Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. in the North Gun Room of the Fort Miles Museum at Cape Henlopen State Park.
According to the Fort Miles Historical Association, the lecture will be presented by Ed Paterline, a World War II historian at the Fort Miles Museum and a member of the association’s board.
The program will examine the origins of the Berlin crisis, the logistical challenges of supplying West Berlin by air after the 1948 Soviet blockade, and the broader significance of the airlift in early Cold War history.
The association says admission is free, though donations are encouraged and seating is limited so advance registration is recommended through the museum’s website.