DAGSBORO, Del. - The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association confirmed to CoastTV News that it is investigating the Indian River School District football team for appearing in a local television commercial.
The commercial in question features Indian River players in full uniform on their football field alongside team staff members. The commercial was 30-seconds long and for Hershey Exteriors. According to WBOC, "The commercial began airing on local stations on September 8th and was voluntarily pulled by Hershey Exteriors on Thursday."
According to state code, student-athletes "may not participate in an interscholastic sport unless they are considered an amateur in that sport."
State regulations also state that a student forfeits amateur status if their athletic participation is used "to promote or endorse a commercial product or service on the internet; in a newspaper, radio, television advertisement, or any other form of media; or personal appearance."
"DIAA member schools are expected to follow our established regulations, and we take any potential violations very seriously," said the DIAA.
CoastTV reached out to the Indian River School District for comment. David Maull, Public Relations Specialist for the district, said, "We are aware of a complaint submitted to the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association and will cooperate fully with the compliance officer assigned to this case."
The DIAA stated it cannot comment on whether any violations have occurred until the investigation is completed, but its next Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for Oct. 10 and will determine if any further action is necessary once the investigation is complete.