MILTON, Del. - A crash involving four vehicles at the intersection of Hudson Road and Coastal Highway sent emergency crews from two fire companies to the scene Friday afternoon.

Run logs indicate the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the busy intersection in Milton. Lewes Fire Department and Milton Fire Department responded to the crash.

Route 1 going south is still closed to traffic as of 4:05 p.m. Delaware State Police are leading the investigation into the crash. As of Friday evening, there was no word on how many people may have been hurt or the severity of their injuries. Police have not yet released details about what may have caused the crash. 

