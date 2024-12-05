LEWES, Del.- Fourth Street Preserve took time tonight to thank local businesses for their support in efforts to permanently preserve a 30-acre site in the city.
The nonprofit organization, in partnership with the Greater Lewes Foundation, is working to protect the land for future generations.
At the event, several businesses were recognized for their contributions to the preservation campaign. Campaign chair Jim Ford expressed appreciation for the support, emphasizing how vital these contributions are to safeguarding Lewes’ history and natural beauty.
"The businesses, the restaurants, and other local establishments have stepped up and made contributions to our campaign," Ford said. "We're trying to assist them in promoting their events and efforts, and this camaraderie is a reflection of the strong partnership that exists in Lewes."
Ford noted that the campaign goes beyond land preservation, highlighting the unity within the community to protect what makes Lewes special.
Among the businesses recognized for their contributions were Nicola's Pizza and Agave.