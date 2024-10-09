FRANKFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested Priscilla Schoolfield, 80, of Frankford, following an investigation into child abuse involving a 4-year-old student on a school bus.
The incident occurred on Sept. 16, when Schoolfield, working as a bus aide for a bus contracted by the Indian River School District Early Learning Center, allegedly pushed and struck the student as they boarded.
Schoolfield was arrested on Oct. 8, and charged with child abuse. She was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on her own recognizance.