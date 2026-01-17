FRANKFORD, Del. — The Town of Frankford is looking for residents to serve on its Board of Adjustment and Planning & Zoning Commission.
The Board of Adjustment reviews and decides on variance requests and special exceptions to the town code. The Planning & Zoning Commission focuses on long-term planning, land-use recommendations, and zoning updates to guide future growth.
According to the town, ideal candidates are interested in community development and local government and are willing to learn and participate. No prior experience is required. Applicants must live within the town limits or own real property in Frankford.
Residents interested in serving or seeking more information can contact Frankford Town Hall at 302-732-9424.