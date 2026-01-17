Frankford officials are inviting residents to apply for openings on the Board of Adjustment and the Planning & Zoning Commission to help shape the town’s future growth and development.

FRANKFORD, Del. — The Town of Frankford is looking for residents to serve on its Board of Adjustment and Planning & Zoning Commission.

The Board of Adjustment reviews and decides on variance requests and special exceptions to the town code. The Planning & Zoning Commission focuses on long-term planning, land-use recommendations, and zoning updates to guide future growth.

According to the town, ideal candidates are interested in community development and local government and are willing to learn and participate. No prior experience is required. Applicants must live within the town limits or own real property in Frankford.

Residents interested in serving or seeking more information can contact Frankford Town Hall at 302-732-9424.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024. She graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and a minor in Business. While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. She also studied abroad in Florence, Italy.

Recommended for you