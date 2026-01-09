Fred Hudson Road Trail to close for repairs

A portion of the Fred Hudson Road Trail at Fresh Pond will be closed for repairs starting on Jan. 12. 
According to the Delaware Seashore State Park, the closure is expected to last approximately one week. Access to the portion of the trail from the Hickman Road and Coastal Highway parking lots will be closed.

