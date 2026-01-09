Fred Hudson Road Trail to close for repairs
- Rianna Moses
Rianna Moses
Editor
Rianna Moses joined CoastTV in July of 2025. She is a 2025 Rowan University graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.
- Updated
OCEAN VIEW - A portion of the Fred Hudson Road Trail at Fresh Pond will be closed for repairs starting on Jan. 12.
According to the Delaware Seashore State Park, the closure is expected to last approximately one week. Access to the portion of the trail from the Hickman Road and Coastal Highway parking lots will be closed.
