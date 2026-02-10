MILFORD, Del. - A joint drug investigation by the Milford Police Department and the Delaware State Police Kent County Governor’s Task Force led to the arrests of a Frederica couple on multiple felony charges.
Police said detectives learned during the investigation that Maurice Parker, 30, of Frederica, had been involved in the sale of illicit drugs. On Feb. 4, at about 10 a.m., detectives located Parker sitting inside a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the Walmart parking lot on North DuPont Boulevard.
When detectives contacted Parker, police said he accelerated and struck a police car. The Jeep later stopped in the parking lot after striking a snowbank and a parked car. Parker then ran away but was taken into custody, police said.
A search of the Jeep uncovered about 42 grams of suspected methamphetamine, about 50 grams of suspected crack cocaine, about 29.36 grams of suspected powder cocaine, an AR-style pistol, .223-caliber ammunition, a silver BB gun, a large knife and drug paraphernalia, according to police.
Detectives then responded to Parker’s home in the 4100 block of Barretts Chapel Road in Frederica. Police said they contacted Ashley Zernell, 34, and searched the home. During the search, detectives found a flash-bang grenade, a black Smith & Wesson handgun, about 144.48 grams of suspected methamphetamine, about 313.86 grams of suspected marijuana, a large-capacity magazine and various amounts of ammunition. Zernell was taken into custody without resistance.
Parker was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $200,100 cash bond.
Police said Parker was charged with:
- Possession of a large-capacity magazine
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Four counts of manufacture
- Delivery or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance Tier 3
- Four counts of possession of a controlled substance Tier 3
- Two counts of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited
- Possession of ammunition by a person prohibited
- Carrying a concealed deadly weapon
- Possession of a destructive weapon
- Untraceable firearm
- Illegal gang participation
- Controlled substance Tier 1 quantity
- Resisting arrest
- Second-degree conspiracy
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Zernell was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on an $11,100 unsecured bond with pretrial supervision.
Zernell was charged with:
- Possession of a large-capacity magazine
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance Tier 3
- Possession of a controlled substance Tier 3
- Possession of a firearm by a person prohibited
- Possession of a destructive weapon
- Giving a firearm to a person prohibited
- Possession of a controlled substance Tier 1
- Second-degree conspiracy
- Possession of drug paraphernalia