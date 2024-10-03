FREDERICA, Del. - The Delmarva community is rallying once again to gather supplies for victims and volunteers affected by Hurricane Helene. In a Facebook post by Milford representative Bryan Shupe, the community aims to fill a 32-foot trailer with essential items for two stops in North Carolina: Marion and the Linville Fire Company.
Linville Fire Chief Roy Dellinger highlighted the need for food, snacks, hygiene products, and cleaning supplies to support local firefighters, community members, and traveling departments.
Donations can be dropped off at the Frederica Volunteer Fire Company by Friday, Oct. 4, at 3 p.m.