- DoDo Market: 405 N Central Ave, Laurel, Delaware 19956 on Aug. 19 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
- Milton CHEER Center: 24855 Broadkill Road Milton, DE 19968 on Aug. 20 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM
- Dollar General: 18036 Beach Hwy, Ellendale, DE 19941 on Aug. 21 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM
- Laurel Commons Apartments: 101 Laurel Commons Lane, Laurel, DE, 19956 on Aug. 22 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Free mobile health services available in Sussex County this week
- Alyssa Baker
Alyssa Baker
Producer
Alyssa Baker joined the CoastTV team as a producer in February 2023. She is from Philadelphia. Alyssa graduated from West Chester University with a degree in media and culture. She participated in multiple broadcasting internships while in school, most recently with WPHL 17 in Philadelphia.
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The Delaware Division of Public Health is bringing its Community Health Services Mobile Unit to various locations in Sussex County this week, offering free testing, vaccinations and health resources.
The wheelchair-accessible unit will provide HIV testing with counseling and referral, COVID-19 testing, COVID-19 vaccinations, flu shots and connections to community and clinical resources. That is according to the Delaware Division of Public Health.
The agency states that no appointment is necessary, and walk-ins are welcome. Vaccinations and testing require consent from patients or guardians. People are asked to dress for the weather, since waiting and check-in take place outside. For health privacy, only one family at a time can enter the unit.
The mobile unit travels across the state to bring health care directly to communities. According to the agency, the schedule for Sussex County is as follows:
