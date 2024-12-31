OCEAN CITY, Md. - As New Year’s Eve celebrations light up the town with fireworks and festivities, the roads become increasingly dangerous. Police are urging caution, as alcohol-related accidents are during New Year's Eve.
“Yes, we have seen around this time of year it gets kind of busy,” said Matt Henson, who highlighted the risks of impaired driving on this high-traffic night.
According to the National Safety Council, alcohol-related accidents account for 42% of deadly car crashes on New Year’s Eve. Ocean City, hosting two major fireworks displays and bustling with open bars, expects no shortage of challenges.
To address the increased risks, Ocean City Police have ramped up their efforts.
“Not only will we have our normal patrol out, we will have additional officers out on DUI patrol,” said Ashley Miller, the Deputy Communication Manager for the Ocean City police department. “They're not answering calls for service or anything like that. They're solely going up and down the highway looking for those impaired drivers and making sure we get them off the road as quickly as we can.”
The town is offering free bus rides from now until 3 a.m. to help curb drunk driving incidents.
“You don't have to worry about how much does that Uber cost at peak times or anything like that,” Miller added. “Plan to catch the beach bus.”
Local bars anticipate a packed night as residents and visitors celebrate. Police reminds partygoers to plan their transportation in advance and make responsible decisions.
“Just try to stay safe and be safe for the new year,” Henson advised.
With heightened police presence and safety measures in place, officials aim to ensure everyone makes it to 2025 safely.