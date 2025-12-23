Freeman Arts

The beginner-friendly sessions will introduce participants to jazz, tap and line dancing, with no experience required. (Freeman Arts Pavilion)

SELBYVILLE, Del. — Freeman Arts Pavilion has unveiled its expanded 2026 Spotlight Series, offering over 20 events throughout the year including film, dance, storytelling, live music and more.

The 2026 series, supported by the Carl M. Freeman Foundation, features a film lineup with post-screening discussions. Each screening is followed by a moderated conversation led by Bill Newcott, acclaimed Saturday Evening Post film critic and creator of AARP’s “Movies for Grownups,” alongside a guest community expert connected to the film’s theme. 

Freeman Arts will also host a September dance workshop series led by local instructor Renee Wight. The beginner-friendly sessions will introduce participants to jazz, tap and line dancing, with no experience required.

Events include:

  • Jan. 23: Author talk with Elise Zoller on Route 66 in art

  • Feb. 3: Screening of Disney’s Fantasia

  • April 7: Screening of Billy Elliot

  • May 30: Pop-Up Opera with OperaDelaware

  • June 19: Black Joy: A Juneteenth Celebration

  • Oct. 6: Screening of School of Rock

  • Dec. 4: Holiday Sing Along with The Delmarva Chorus

