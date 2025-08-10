Drawing

The drive benefits art departments at elementary schools across the area, ensuring teachers and students have the materials needed for hands-on arts education.

SELBYVILLE, Del. - As students prepare to return to school, Freeman Arts Pavilion is hosting its third annual Arts Supply Drive, running from Aug. 8 through Aug. 31.

Community members are encouraged to donate supplies at Freeman Arts Pavilion, located at 31806 Lake View Drive in Selbyville. A donation box will be available at the Main Entrance on performance days starting at 4 p.m. The venue will be open Aug. 8–9, 12–15, 19–23, and 27–31.

Supplies can also be dropped off at the Carl M. Freeman Foundation Office at 31255 Americana Parkway in Selbyville, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Carl M. Freeman Foundation will also match all donations.

Requested items include:

  • Glue bottles and sticks

  • Large and small scissors

  • Sharpies (fine or ultra-fine, black or colored)

  • Paint brushes and watercolor paints

  • Crayola Model Magic, crayons, markers, and tempera paint

  • Pacon drawing paper (80 lb) and Tru-Ray heavy-weight construction paper

For those unable to donate in person, items can be purchased through the foundation’s Amazon Wish List.

