OCEAN CITY, Md. - After 120 marathons, 125 days, and more than 3,000 miles, Ben Tracy and his "Tracy Trek" team have completed an extraordinary journey across the United States, all in the name of raising awareness about the dangers of the internet and social media for children.
Tracy, along with his bus crew, began their marathon journey in Sacramento, California, and ran a marathon nearly every day, making stops to speak with students about online safety. His mission, which was personal to many families, honored children who have either struggled with or lost their lives due to harmful online trends.
Todd and Mia Minor, whose son Matthew tragically passed away from a dangerous internet challenge at age 12, were among those deeply moved by Tracy’s dedication. Friday would have been Matthew's 18th birthday.
"It means a lot because it means Matthew and other children aren’t forgotten," said Matthew's father Todd.
The journey concluded in Ocean City, Maryland, where Tracy expressed his determination.
"There was no quitting...when you’ve told these parents you’re going to honor their family," Tracy said.
Though the trek is over, Tracy’s message of online safety will continue to resonate across the country.