Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 NM. For the Gale Watch, south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very rough waters possible. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. &&